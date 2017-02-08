Lonzo Ball’s younger brother scores 92 in high school game

Posted On Wed. Feb 8th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (AP) — LaMelo Ball, the younger brother of UCLA’s star freshman Lonzo Ball, scored 92 points — 41 in the fourth quarter — to help Chino Hills beat Los Osos 146-123 on Tuesday night.

He only had 29 points at halftime. He made 37 of 61 shots from the floor, including 7 of 22 from behind the 3-point line, hit 11 of 14 free throws and had seven assists and five rebounds.

Their other brother LiAngelo, who leads Chino Hills in scoring, sat out due to an ankle injury. LaMelo and LiAngelo are both committed to UCLA like their older brother Lonzo, who is projected to be a top-five pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

Chino Hills (26-1) had won 60 straight games before losing to Oak Hill Academy last Saturday — in which LaMelo scored 36 points.

Lonzo tweeted: “Well I mean that’s one way to bounce back after a loss … I see you lil bro.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company