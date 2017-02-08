Knicks’ Phil Jackson digs at Carmelo Anthony in tweet

Posted On Wed. Feb 8th, 2017
FILE – In this July 8, 2016, file photo, New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers questions during a news conference at the team’s training facility in Greenburgh, N.Y. Jackson took what appeared to be another dig at forward Carmelo Anthony in a tweet on Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Knicks president Phil Jackson has taken another dig at forward Carmelo Anthony.

In a tweet, Jackson referred to a column by Bleacher Report writer Kevin Ding that suggested Jackson is frustrated because Anthony doesn’t have the same will to win as other stars.

Jackson tweeted on Tuesday, “Bleacher’s Ding almost rings the bell, but I learned you don’t change the spot on a leopard with Michael Graham in my CBA daze.”

Jackson was referring to Michael Graham, a college star from Georgetown who never enjoyed much success in the pros. Jackson coached Graham on the Albany Patroons of the now-defunct Continental Basketball Association.

Earlier this season, Jackson said Anthony tends to hold on to the ball too long to be successful in the triangle offense.

