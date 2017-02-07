Baylor axes assistant strength coach after prostitution bust

Posted On Tue. Feb 7th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor University has fired a newly hired assistant strength and conditioning coach after he was arrested on a prostitution solicitation charge.

A Baylor athletics department statement Monday says Brandon Washington was fired Saturday after school officials learned that he had been arrested earlier in the day.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara says deputies arrested the 33-year-old coach at a Waco-area hotel. The class B misdemeanor is punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

The Baylor statement says he passed a full criminal background check when he was hired. Washington has no listed telephone number.

Baylor faces multiple lawsuits as well as a federal civil rights investigation into claims the school and football program ignored, mishandled or tried to cover up reports of sexual or physical abuse and other criminal misdeeds across campus for years.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company