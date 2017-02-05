O No, Canada: Singer flubs anthem at Raptors game in NYC

Posted On Sun. Feb 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) gets caught between Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, second from left, and guard Randy Foye (2) as Nets center Brook Lopez (11) watches the perimeter during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) — O No, Canada.

A Broadway performer botched the Canadian national anthem before the Toronto Raptors’ game in Brooklyn on Sunday, singing lyrics that aren’t in “O Canada.”

Amber Iman, who has been cast in the national tour of “Hamilton” that will soon open, sang, “O Canada, we sing our hearts for thee.” The line that ends the song is “O Canada, we stand on guard for thee.”

Raptors players and coaches looked around in confusion as they stood in line.

“I’m going to leave that alone. But yeah, that anthem was a lot different than I’ve heard over the last five years. A lot different,” Raptors All-Star Kyle Lowry said. “Her voice was beautiful, but the anthem, the song, the words … have her come to Toronto, we’ll come and get somebody to give her some lessons.”

The Raptors responded by poking fun at the Nets on Twitter , writing “For future reference” and posting the correct lyrics to the song.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company