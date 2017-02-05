Curry, Warriors miss shots down stretch, lose to Kings

Posted On Sun. Feb 5th, 2017
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, drives against Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Draymond Green missed a 3-pointer from the top of the arc at the final buzzer and DeMarcus Cousins scored six of his 32 points in overtime and overcame several key mistakes as the Sacramento Kings’ snapped a 13-game losing streak to the Golden State Warriors with a wild 109-106 win Saturday night.

Stephen Curry’s layup attempt with 4.9 seconds left clanked off the rim and the two-time reigning NBA MVP also missed a short jumper with 6.9 seconds left, but finished with 35. But Cousins failed to corral the rebound and the ball went out of bounds at the baseline to the Warriors for one more try with 6.2 ticks remaining.

Darren Collison scored 18 points and the bench added 45 for Sacramento.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was ejected with 3:34 left in the third and had to be held back near midcourt by assistant coach Mike Brown as the reigning NBA Coach of the Year moved toward official Bill Spooner.

