Clippers’ Paul Pierce gets start in Boston farewell

Posted On Sun. Feb 5th, 2017
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul Pierce, left, poses for a photo with a fan before an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Boston. Pierce, a former Celtics player, is to play in what is expected to be his final game in Boston, Sunday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — Paul Pierce was back in the starting lineup against his former team on Sunday as coach Doc Rivers gave him a chance to say farewell to the Boston fans.

Pierce hadn’t played since Dec. 31 and has appeared in just 12 games this season for the Los Angeles Clippers. The 39-year-old forward played the first 15 years of his career with the Celtics and is the franchise’s second-leading scorer.

He has said he will retire after the season.

Pierce got a big cheer when he came out for warmups before the game. The crowd was filled with fans in his No. 34 jersey — even more than Patriots jerseys on Super Bowl Sunday.

AP freelancer Gethin Coolbaugh contributed to this report.

