MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Aaron Gordon headlines the field for All-Star dunk contest

Posted On Thu. Feb 2nd, 2017
By :
Comment: Off
Orlando Magic’s Aaron Gordon, right, dunks as Minnesota Timberwolves’ Shabazz Muhammad looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves won 111-105 in overtime. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Aaron Gordon has unfinished business in the All-Star dunk contest.

The skywalking Orlando Magic forward is one of the four selections for this year’s contest, to be held on Feb. 18 in New Orleans on All-Star Saturday night.

DeAndre Jordan of the Los Angeles Clippers, Glenn Robinson III of Indiana and Derrick Jones Jr. of Phoenix will also be in the dunk contest.

The field for All-Star Saturday’s 3-point contest was also released Thursday. Defending champion Klay Thompson of Golden State will face 2013 champion Kyrie Irving of Cleveland, Toronto’s Kyle Lowry, Charlotte’s Kemba Walker, Houston’s Eric Gordon, Dallas’ Wesley Matthews, Portland’s CJ McCollum and Nick Young of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry, who won the 3-point contest in 2015 and was runner-up to Thompson last year, is not competing in the event this year. Thompson will try to become the event’s first back-to-back winner since Jason Kapono in 2007 and 2008.

Gordon finished second to Minnesota’s Zach LaVine in a dunk contest for the ages last year. With LaVine opting not go for a third straight title this year, Gordon would likely be considered the favorite.

“He was one of those guys that elevated the competition,” Gordon said on TNT, which unveiled the picks Thursday night. “He was half the reason why it was so special.”

Jones Jr. would be the surprise selection. He’s only appeared in three NBA games, logging 10 1/2 minutes of playing time. And his only basket so far in the NBA isn’t a dunk — it was a layup against San Antonio on Dec. 15.

But dunk fans know that Jones Jr. may just steal the show.

“He has bounce,” Gordon said. “Oh my gosh, he has bounce.”

The field for the skills challenge, also part of All-Star Saturday, will be New York’s Kristaps Porzings, Sacramento’s DeMarcus Cousins, New Orleans’ Anthony Davis, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Boston’s Isaiah Thomas, Utah’s Gordon Hayward, Washington’s John Wall and Phoenix’s Devin Booker.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

School Spirit 2016 Band-Cheer edition!

School Spirit: Band & Cheerleading edition

Read the RT Home & Garden section!

Home & Garden Spring 2016 - Special Section!

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

WEEKEND EDITION

RT 2016 Community Update Fostoria

2016 Community Update

Online Circulars



Are you sticking to your 2017 New Year Resolutions?
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company