Trump on Kim: Tough talk … 'and then we fell in love'

Posted On Sun. Sep 30th, 2018
Sep. 30, 2018 2:11 AM EDT

Gene J. Puskar, ASSOCIATED PRESS

WHEELING, W. Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump told a cheering crowd at a campaign rally that there was once tough talk “back and forth” between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un “and then we fell in love.”

Trump said at the Saturday night rally in West Virginia: “He wrote me beautiful letters and they’re great letters. We fell in love.”

He joked about criticism he would get from the news media for making a comment some would consider “unpresidential.”

But he said his efforts to improve relations with Kim have taken the two countries back from the brink of war — ending rocket tests, helping free hostages and getting the remains of American servicemen returned home.

