MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ex-cardinal accused of sex abuse living near Kansas school

Posted On Sat. Sep 29th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

Sep. 29, 2018 6:10 PM EDT

Disgraced ex-cardinal McCarrick living near Kansas school

AP-US–Vatican-Sex Abuse-McCarrick,1st Ld-Writethru

VICTORIA, Kan. (AP) — Roman Catholic Church officials have confirmed that a disgraced ex-cardinal who was removed from ministry amid allegations of sexual abuse has moved to a friary in remote western Kansas that is near an elementary school.

The Archdiocese of Washington confirmed in a statement Friday that former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick is living at St. Fidelis Friary in Victoria, Kansas, which is within a block of Victoria Elementary School.

The Kansas City Star reports that the news of McCarrick’s new living arrangement took school officials by surprise. Victoria Elementary Principal Kent Michel says he only learned of it Friday through social media posts.

The 88-year-old McCarrick was the retired Archbishop of Washington, D.C., when he was removed from public ministry in June after the church found credible allegations that he sexually abused a teenager while a priest in New York more than 40 years ago.

__

This story has been corrected to show McCarrick was removed from public ministry in June, not July.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Comments

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Fostoria Weekend's with the RT | Sept. 29th!

Fostoria Weekend | Sept. 29

Parade Comedy Couples Sept. 30!

Parade Comedy Couples | September 30

Monkees Mickey Dolenz in this Weekend | Sept. 22

RT Weekend Edition | Sept. 22

Parade with Sally Field | Sept. 23, 2018

Parade w/Sally Field | Sept. 23

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company