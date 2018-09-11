The Latest: Pappas wins 1st District Democratic nomination

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Latest on the New Hampshire primary election (all times local):

8:55 p.m.

Executive Councilor Chris Pappas has won an 11-way race for the Democratic nomination in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District.

Pappas had been viewed as one of two front-runners in Tuesday’s crowded primary election field. The other, former Obama administration official Maura Sullivan, moved to New Hampshire last year and raised more money than all the other candidates combined.

Pappas is an openly gay former state lawmaker who is serving his third term on the governor’s Executive Council and runs a family restaurant in Manchester. He had the backing of the state’s two U.S. senators and said he is grounded in the issues that voters care about.

The 1st District seat covers much of the eastern half of the state. It’s being left vacant by Democrat Carol Shea-Porter, who is stepping down after four non-consecutive terms.

8:40 p.m.

Democrat Molly Kelly will face Republican Gov. Chris Sununu in November after winning her party’s nomination in New Hampshire.

Kelly, a former five-term state senator from Harrisville, defeated former Portsmouth Mayor Steve Marchand in Tuesday’s primary. Though she got into the race nearly a year after her opponent, she quickly gained the support of key Democrats, including the state’s two U.S. senators.

Kelly emphasized her experience as a single mother who raised three children while putting herself through college. While Marchand touted his progressive plans, Kelly said she has the track record to prove it on issues such as support for public education, women’s rights and gun safety.

She accused Sununu of pandering to the Trump administration with his support of a school voucher bill that ultimately failed.

Sununu sailed through the primary unopposed. He’s seeking a second term.

7 p.m.

Polls have begun closing in parts of New Hampshire, and Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has sailed through the primary unopposed.

Sununu will face the winner of Tuesday’s Democratic gubernatorial primary in the November general election. Former state Sen. Molly Kelly and former Portsmouth Mayor Steve Marchand were vying for the chance to take on Sununu, who’s seeking a second term.

Voters were also choosing candidates for an open seat to the U.S. House of Representatives and a Republican challenger in the state’s other House seat.

Seven Republicans are competing to face U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster in the 2nd Congressional District, who also ran unopposed Tuesday, but most of the action has been in the eastern 1st District.

Chris Pappas and Maura Sullivan lead a crowd of 11 Democrats that also includes Levi Sanders, son of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Andy Sanborn and Eddie Edwards are considered to be the front-runners in the six-candidate Republican race.

Most polls closed at 7 p.m. EDT; the rest will follow at 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

11:30 a.m.

Voters across New Hampshire are headed to the polls to choose candidates for an open seat to the U.S. House of Representatives, a Republican challenger in the other House seat and a Democratic opponent for the incumbent governor.

New Hampshire’s Tuesday primary comes eight weeks before November’s general election.

Democrats Molly Kelly and Steve Marchand are vying to take on Republican Gov. Chris Sununu. Seven Republicans are competing to face U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster in the 2nd Congressional District, but most of the action has been in the eastern 1st District.

Chris Pappas and Maura Sullivan lead a crowd of 11 Democrats that also includes Levi Sanders, son of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Andy Sanborn and Eddie Edwards are considered to be the front-runners in the six-candidate Republican race.

10:40 p.m.

Despite its early presidential primary, New Hampshire is a straggler for state primaries.

Just eight weeks before the general election, voters on Tuesday are picking nominees for an open congressional seat in a swing district, a Republican challenger in the other U.S. House district and a Democratic opponent for the incumbent governor.

Democrats Molly Kelly and Steve Marchand are vying to take on Republican Gov. Chris Sununu. Seven Republicans are competing to face U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster in the 2nd Congressional District, but most of the action has been in the eastern 1st District.

Chris Pappas and Maura Sullivan lead a crowd of 11 Democrats that also includes Levi Sanders, son of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Andy Sanborn and Eddie Edwards are considered to be the front-runners in the six-candidate Republican race.

