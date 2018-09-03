$30 million poured into effort to energize young voters

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrats know who their voters are. They just have to figure out how to get them to the polls in November.

That’s where NextGen America comes in.

The group founded by liberal billionaire Tom Steyer is in the midst of a $30 million-plus campaign in 11 battleground states to contact young voters, get them registered and have them pledge to follow through in November.

At a recent event on the University of Wisconsin campus in Madison, NextGen used therapy dogs to attract students and register them to vote.

The goal is to empower young voters in states with competitive races for Congress and other seats.

Wisconsin freshman Kellen Sharp says he’s excited to vote. He and others at the Madison event think young people are more energized than ever.

