Boats collide on Colorado River; 13 injured and 2 missing

Posted On Sun. Sep 2nd, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

MOABI REGIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — At least 13 people have been injured and two others are missing after two recreational boats collided on the Colorado River near the California border with Arizona.

Eric Sherwin, spokesman for the San Bernardino County Fire District, says the vessels collided head-on Saturday evening. The force of the crash caused one of the boats to sink and the other sustained heavy damage.

He says two people are missing and “presumed submerged.” The search for them has been postponed because of darkness.

Sherwin says one person has life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital in Las Vegas. A dozen others were injured but not seriously.

The crash happened in Moabi Regional Park, a popular water recreation area along the border about 290 miles (467 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade TV Season Preview Edition | Sept. 2nd!

Fall TV Season Kick-off Picks | Parade Magazine

RT Weekend Sept. 1

RT Weekend Kick-off | Sept. 1

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company