Victim’s family calls ex-cop’s 15-year sentence too short

Posted On Thu. Aug 30th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

DALLAS (AP) — Family members of an unarmed black teenager who was fatally shot leaving a house party in suburban Dallas say jurors gave the white ex-police officer who killed him too lenient of a prison sentence.

Former Balch Springs officer Roy Oliver was sentenced to 15 years Wednesday night by the same jury that convicted him of murder a day earlier.

Charmaine Edwards, stepmother of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, said Oliver “can actually see life again after 15 years and that’s not enough because Jordan can’t see life again.”

Prosecutors had sought a minimum of 60 years in prison.

Oliver fired into a car filled with black teens the night of the April 2017 party, killing Edwards.

Oliver has said he feared the vehicle was moving toward his partner. The partner told jurors he didn’t believe his life was in danger.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition Arts & Entertainment Aug. 25.

Fostoria RT Weekend Edition Aug. 25th

Parade Aug. 26th.

Parade Magazine Aug. 26th. edition

NFL Preview 2018 | Athlon Sports Magazine

2018 NFL Preview Magazine | Athlon Sports & Life August

Therapy Horses August American Profile Magazine

Horse Power -Therapy Horses | American Profile August

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company