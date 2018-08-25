MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

7 arrested in protest over torn-down Confederate statue

Posted On Sat. Aug 25th, 2018
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Officials say seven people have been arrested at a rally calling for a century-old Confederate statue at the University of North Carolina to be returned after it was yanked down five days ago.

About a dozen people carrying Confederate flags were met Saturday by dozens of protesters that don’t want the memorial nicknamed “Silent Sam” to return.

Television footage and videos posted to social media showed several punches thrown and at least one man handcuffed after he tried to burn a Confederate flag taken from another man’s hands.

University officials say seven people were arrested on charges ranging from assault to destruction of property and resisting an officer. Their names were not released.

The statue, erected in 1913, was torn down Monday during a protest. It’s now in temporary storage.

