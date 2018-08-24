MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ex-CDC director Thomas Frieden arrested on sex abuse charge

Posted On Fri. Aug 24th, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — A former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been arrested in New York on a sex abuse charge.

The New York Police Department says Thomas Frieden (FREE’-den) was arrested on Friday morning in Brooklyn.

WABC says Frieden surrendered to face charges that he grabbed the buttocks of a woman he knew in his home last October. It says she reported it in July.

Frieden also is a former New York City health commissioner and is charged with forcible touching, sex abuse and harassment.

Frieden leads a global health initiative called Resolve to Save Lives. An email sent to a representative for Frieden there hasn’t received a reply.

There’s no information on an attorney who could comment on Frieden’s behalf.

