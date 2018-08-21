MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Silent on Cohen, Trump says Manafort conviction ‘a disgrace’

Posted On Tue. Aug 21st, 2018
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the conviction of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort on financial crimes is “a disgrace.”

But he hasn’t publicly reacted to former personal attorney Michael Cohen’s guilty pleas to felonies, including campaign finance violations he stated he carried out in coordination with Trump.

Manafort was convicted Tuesday in Virginia on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential obstruction of justice. Cohen pleaded guilty in New York, saying he and Trump arranged the payment of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels and a former Playboy model to influence the election.

Trump told reporters in West Virginia that Manafort’s conviction “has nothing to do with Russian collusion.” Of Manafort’s crimes, he says: “It doesn’t involve me.”

