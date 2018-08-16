Husband arrested in missing family case in Colorado

Posted On Thu. Aug 16th, 2018
FREDERICK, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say the husband of a missing family in Colorado has been arrested in connection with the case.

The Frederick Police Department said Chris Watts was taken into custody. Watt’s pregnant wife, 34-year-old Shanann Watts, and their two daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste were reported missing Monday.

The police said on Twitter early Thursday that Chris Watts will be held at the Weld County Jail. He has not yet been charged. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

Chris Watts spoke previously with The Denver Channel and pleaded for his family’s safe return.

The FBI and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are also investigating.

Authorities did not release any information on the whereabouts or conditions of Shanann or her daughters.

Associated Press journalist Michelle A. Monroe in Phoenix contributed to this report.

