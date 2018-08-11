Last-minute technical problem delays NASA’s flight to sun

Posted On Sat. Aug 11th, 2018
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A last-minute technical problem has delayed NASA’s unprecedented flight to the sun.

Saturday’s launch countdown was halted with just one-minute, 55 seconds remaining, keeping the Delta IV (four) rocket at Cape Canaveral, Florida, with the Parker Solar Probe. This followed earlier trouble in the countdown.

NASA says it will try again Sunday.

Once on its way, the Parker probe will venture closer to our star than any other spacecraft. The $1.5 million mission is already a week late because of rocket issues.

Thousands of spectators gathered in the middle of the night to witness the launch, including the University of Chicago astrophysicist for whom the spacecraft is named. Eugene Parker predicted the existence of solar wind 60 years ago. He’s now 91 and eager to see the solar probe soar.

