South Dakota lawmaker apologizes for remark about customers

Posted On Tue. Jun 5th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota lawmaker has apologized for saying businesses should be able to turn away customers based on race.

State Rep. Michael Clark, a Republican from Hartford, made his comment in a Facebook post on Monday. It came after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in favor of a Colorado baker who refused to make a cake for a same-sex couple’s wedding.

The Argus Leader reported Clark wrote the baker “should have the opportunity to run his business the way he wants” and “if he wants to turn away people of color, then that (is) his choice.”

Clark removed the post after several commenters questioned it. He took down the post on Tuesday, saying he “jumped in on it a little bit too fast.”

He later issued an apology.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition June 2nd!

RT Weekend Edition 6/2

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company