Slain Tennessee sheriff’s deputy to be laid to rest

Posted On Tue. Jun 5th, 2018
DICKSON, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee sheriff’s sergeant fatally shot while responding to a call will be laid to rest.

Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker’s funeral will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Dickson.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the 32-year-old Baker was found dead in his patrol car Wednesday after responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

Two suspects were arrested last week in Baker’s death. A district attorney says the state of Tennessee will seek the death penalty against Steven Joshua Wiggins, the suspected shooter, and Erika Castro-Miles, who police say was in the car alongside Wiggins during the shooting.

Initial court appearances are set for Friday.

Dickson is about 40 miles west of Nashville.

