Police: 10 killed in India when landslide sweeps away home

Posted On Tue. Jun 5th, 2018
NEW DELHI (AP) — Heavy rains in the hills of northeast India triggered a landslide that swept away a house, killing 10 people, police said.

Press Trust of India news agency, quoting police officials, said the Monday night landslide occurred in Mizoram state. Police said 14 people lived in two apartments inside the home.

Four people were rescued after the landslide. One of those rescued was injured.

This story has been corrected to show that landslide was Monday night.

