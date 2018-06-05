Jordan protests resume despite resignation of embattled PM

Posted On Tue. Jun 5th, 2018
AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Anti-government protests have resumed in Jordan despite the resignation of the country’s prime minister who had led the push for austerity measures.

Several thousand Jordanians marched toward the office of outgoing Prime Minister Hani Mulki overnight and into early Tuesday, demanding the government scrap proposed tax increases which critics say mostly target the poor and the middle class.

Riot police scuffled with some of the marchers, trying to keep them away from the building, but the fifth street protest in as many days was largely peaceful.

Mulki resigned on Monday, as Jordan’s King Abdullah II tried to get a handle on the biggest protests in the kingdom in several years.

The monarch, who has the ultimate say on policy decisions, promised change, but gave no specifics on possible reforms.

