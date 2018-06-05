Hawaii volcano lava destroys hundreds of homes overnight

Posted On Tue. Jun 5th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii County spokeswoman says lava from the erupting Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds of homes overnight.

Janet Snyder said Tuesday there’s not an exact count, but hundreds of homes were lost Monday night in Kapoho Beach Lots and Vacationland.

Lava destroyed Mayor Harry Kim’s second home in Vacationland.

County Managing Director Wil Okabe says his vacation home in Kapoho Beach Lots is also threatened.

Most area residents have already evacuated.

Okabe describes the area as a mix of vacation rentals and year-round residences.

Scientists say a morning overflight confirms that lava has completely filled Kapoho Bay. Lava has inundated most of Vacationland and has covered all but the northern part of Kapoho Beach Lots.

Lava has been flowing from fissures that broke out in neighborhoods last month.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition June 2nd!

RT Weekend Edition 6/2

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company