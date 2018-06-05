Forget honey: Florida bear lured to safety with waffles

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A black bear taking a stroll through a busy, urban section of one Florida city was lured to safety by a popular breakfast staple: waffles.

Florida wildlife officers said the yearling bear was spotted Monday morning near a Fort Myers apartment complex.

The Naples Daily News reports that a resident saw the wildlife officers place waffles stuffed with something in a container and then put the container in the trap to lure the bear inside.

Unsurprisingly, the bear was trapped without incident soon after. It will be released in a less populated area.

State officers relocated 87 bears in 2017. The agency euthanized 36 conflict bears— animals causing a problem around people — and relocated 50 nuisance bears in 2016.

Information from: Naples (Fla.) Daily News, http://www.naplesnews.com

