UN nuclear chief says work in N. Korea could resume quickly

Posted On Mon. Jun 4th, 2018
VIENNA (AP) — The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog says the agency could resume work in North Korea “within weeks” to verify any possible agreement between Washington and Pyongyang.

Plans are advancing for a June 12 nuclear weapons summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Yukiya Amano said Monday that the agency would be ready “promptly” to undertake any activities requested of it.

Amano told reporters in Vienna, where the agency is based: “We will be able to resume our verification activities at short notice, within weeks, not months, once (governing) board authorization is given.”

He said “it is very clear that if there is anybody, any organization, that can do the verification, it is only us, the IAEA.”

