Ukrainian journalist convicted on spying charges in Russia

Posted On Mon. Jun 4th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court convicted a journalist for Ukraine’s state news agency Monday of spying and sentenced him to 12 years in prison.

Ukrinform correspondent Roman Sushchenko has been in custody since his 2016 arrest by Russia’s top domestic security agency, the FSB. The FSB alleged he was a Ukrainian military intelligence officer collecting sensitive information about the Russian armed forces. Sushchenko denied the accusation.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko denounced Monday’s verdict by the Moscow City Court as a show of “unprecedented cynicism.” The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry demanded the journalist’s immediate release.

Harlem Desir, a media freedom representative at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, a top security and rights group, deplored the sentence and reiterated his call for Sushchenko to be let go.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists also urged Russia to immediately set Sushchenko free.

Sushchenko’s sentencing comes amid a bitter tug-of-war between Ukraine and Russia, triggered by Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its support for separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Last month, Ukraine’s state security agency raided offices of state-owned Russian media outlets and arrested the head of Ukraine’s office of the Russian state RIA-Novosti news agency, Kirill Vyshinskiy.

Vyshinskiy was detained on treason charges pending an investigation. Moscow has angrily assailed his jailing as an attack on freedom of speech.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition June 2nd!

RT Weekend Edition 6/2

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company