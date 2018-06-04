MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Texas mosque welcomes members of church damaged by car crash

Posted On Mon. Jun 4th, 2018
VICTORIA, Texas (AP) — A Texas mosque that was destroyed by a fire last year is opening its doors to congregants who lost their place of worship after a car crashed into their church.

The Victoria Advocate reports that the Victoria Islamic Center offered its worship space Sunday to about 30 members of the Unitarian Universalist Church. A vehicle barreled through the church last week. No one was injured.

The church’s president, Manuel Zamora, says the congregation will use an auxiliary building at the Islamic center for several months as they decide whether to relocate or rebuild.

The mosque itself is under construction after being burned down last year. Area churches offered worship space to the Islamic center after the fire. Marq Vincent Perez has been charged with a hate crime.

Information from: The Victoria Advocate, http://www.victoriaadvocate.com

