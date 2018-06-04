MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Starbucks chairman Howard Schultz stepping down

Posted On Mon. Jun 4th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Starbucks Corp. says Howard Schultz is stepping down as executive chairman later this month of the coffee chain he joined more than 30 years ago.

Schultz, who oversaw the transformation of Starbucks into a global chain with more than 28,000 locations, had left the CEO job at the company last year to focus on innovation and social impact projects.

The Seattle-based chain says Schultz will have the title of chairman emeritus as of June 26. It says he is writing a book about Starbucks’ social impact efforts.

Starbucks said Myron E. “Mike” Ullman would be the new chairman of the board upon Schultz’s retirement.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition June 2nd!

RT Weekend Edition 6/2

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company