Part of building collapses, killing 1 of 2 trapped workers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a building has partially collapsed in Philadelphia, killing one of two contractors who had been trapped.

The Philadelphia fire department responded to the collapse shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.

Police say two contractors were working on the building when the rear of the property collapsed, trapping them. One worker was able to escape, but a 60-year-old man trapped under the rubble was pronounced dead shortly after 11 a.m.

The city department of licenses and inspections is at the scene looking into the cause of the collapse.

Five years ago, six people were killed and 13 injured when a towering brick wall left unbraced during a demolition project crushed an adjacent Salvation Army store in the city.

