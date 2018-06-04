MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Mexican court orders new investigation into missing students

Posted On Mon. Jun 4th, 2018
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A federal court in Mexico has ordered that the investigation into the 2014 disappearance of 43 college students be done again under the supervision of a truth commission.

The court in the northern state of Tamaulipas says accusations that suspects were tortured to give confessions make it necessary to conduct a new investigation.

In a statement Monday, the court called for the creation of an Investigation Commission for Truth and Justice. The commission would be made up of victims’ representatives, the National Human Rights Commission and federal prosecutors.

In September 2014, 43 students at a teachers college disappeared in the town of Iguala in the southern state of Guerrero. The government’s original version of events was challenged by independent investigators and the victims’ families continue to seek justice.

