MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Markets Right Now: Banks, tech lead early stock gains

Posted On Mon. Jun 4th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Technology companies and banks are leading stocks higher in early trading on Wall Street, building on the markets gains from last week.

Microsoft rose 1 percent early Monday after announcing a deal to buy a popular coder site called GitHub. Goldman Sachs rose 1 percent.

Apple rose 1.1 percent ahead of the company’s annual developers’ conference.

The S&P 500 index rose 11 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,745.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 188 points, or 0.8 percent, to 24,822. The Nasdaq composite climbed 26 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,581.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.91 percent.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition June 2nd!

RT Weekend Edition 6/2

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company