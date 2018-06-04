Iowa sheriff was initially let go after ATV violation

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa sheriff who asked one of his deputies to ticket him for illegally riding his all-terrain vehicle on a highway says he was initially let go without consequence.

Webster County Sheriff James Stubbs clarified on Monday that it took him 10 days to ask the deputy to cite him for the May 20 incident on Highway 169. He says the deputy that he spoke with that night initially used his discretion to not write a citation and that no video of the stop exists.

Stubbs says he thought about the incident days later and decided it “wasn’t right” for him to dodge a ticket. He says he had the deputy issue the citation at his home May 30.

Stubbs pleaded guilty last week before a judge who commended his honesty. He says the case is “garnishing more news than it probably needs to.”

