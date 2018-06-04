MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

French prosecutor opens investigation into Macron’s aide

Posted On Mon. Jun 4th, 2018
PARIS (AP) — French financial prosecutors have opened an investigation after an anti-corruption association filed a complaint against French President Emmanuel Macron’s chief of staff.

The prosecutors’ office said Monday investigators will look into whether the rules related to conflicts of interests while in a public position have been respected.

The French association Anticor suspects Alexis Kohler, one of Macron’s closest aides, of influence-peddling and conflict of interest in relation to his ties to the Mediterranean Shipping Company, or MSC.

Kohler has family links to the Geneva-based cruise company. He worked as a senior official in the finance ministry from 2014 to 2016. He then became chief financial officer at MSC.

He joined Macron’s team following the May 2017 presidential election.

