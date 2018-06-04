MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Behind Florida’s payments to victims, links to lobbyists

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Nearly half of the payments Florida lawmakers have made in the past two years to people harmed by the government were pushed by the outgoing House speaker’s brother.

Of the $37.5 million in claims bills approved over the past two years, $16.9 million was awarded to victims represented by the firm of Michael Corcoran, whose brother is Republican House Speaker Richard Corcoran.

The firm’s success has intensified a debate among lawmakers as to who does — and doesn’t — get paid.

Michael Corcoran didn’t return a call requesting comment. Richard Corcoran didn’t respond to questions about his brother but said he believes approving claims bills is important.

Records show the firm collected at least $89,000 in fees last year and is in line for tens of thousands more this year.

