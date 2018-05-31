Trump to meet with families of victims of Texas shooting

Posted On Thu. May 31st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will meet with families of the victims of a Texas school shooting that left 10 people dead.

Trump is traveling to Texas Thursday. The White House says he’ll meet with families of victims as well as community members after the shooting at Santa Fe High School on May 18. Eight students and two substitute teachers were killed.

The president said he would work to improve school safety in the wake of the shooting, but has not called for any new gun control legislation.

After a February school shooting in Florida, Trump briefly strayed from gun rights dogma, but quickly backpedaled. His trip to Texas, a state that embraces its gun-friendly reputation, comes just weeks after a visit there for the annual convention of the National Rifle Association.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company