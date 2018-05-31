Temperatures in Europe’s far north set records for May

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Temperatures in Europe’s far north are breaking records, prompting Scandinavians to take dips in fjords well ahead of the official start of summer on June 21.

In the municipality of Etne, on Norway’s west coast, the mercury hit 32.7 degrees Celsius (90.86 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, a record for May.

Danish meteorologists say May has already broken records for sunshine, with 348 hours recorded by Wednesday — expected to reach 360 on Thursday. The previous high was 347.

People took dips in harbors and fjords across southern Norway, and bans on open fires because of dry forests and grass have been issued in many municipalities in Sweden.

Comments

comments