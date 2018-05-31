Markets Right Now: Stocks open mostly lower on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mostly lower start on Wall Street as losses for banks and consumer products makers offset gains for technology companies.

Deutsche Bank sank 6.2 percent in early trading Thursday after the Wall Street Journal reported that the German bank’s U.S. operations were in “troubled condition.”

Procter & Gamble lost 1.2 percent.

U.S. steel makers were rising on reports that the White House plans to impose tariffs soon on steel and aluminum imports from Europe.

The S&P 500 index fell 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,718.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 110 points, or 0.4 percent, to 24,554. The Nasdaq climbed 11 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,473.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.84 percent.

