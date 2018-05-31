Japan, Vietnam agree on maritime safety cooperation

Posted On Thu. May 31st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

TOKYO (AP) — Leaders of Japan and Vietnam have agreed to bolster cooperation in maritime safety and defense as they expressed shared concern over China’s growing activity in the South China Sea.

Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang (CHAN DIE KWANG) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed Thursday to strengthen defense cooperation in areas including military training, equipment and technology.

In a statement after their talks, the two called for non-militarization in the South China Sea and warned against any unilateral actions changing the status quo. Vietnam is especially concerned about Chinese efforts to establish sovereignty over islands that both countries claim.

The two leaders also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the economy, trade and energy.

Quang is in Japan for a state visit marking the 45th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic ties.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company