Georgia sheriff’s deputy accused of stalking woman, daughter

CONYERS, Ga. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy near Atlanta has been accused of stalking a woman and her daughter.

News outlets report Rockdale County Sheriff’s Deputy James Campbell was arrested and charged with stalking.

WXIA-TV reports Campbell’s first court appearance was Sunday. Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Yolande Lovingood-Moore says Campbell turned himself into jail and was released on his own recognizance. Lovingood-Moore says the status of Campbell’s job has not changed.

Lovingood-Moore says the sheriff’s office received the complaint May 19 and roughly a week later there was enough evidence to issue an arrest warrant.

WSB-TV quotes the warrants as saying the woman told authorities that 56-year-old Campbell went to her home to harass her after she texted him saying not to contact her or her daughter.

It is unclear if Campbell has a lawyer.

Comments

comments