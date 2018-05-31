Family of Robert F. Kennedy to host memorial service

Posted On Thu. May 31st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Friends and family of U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy will host a memorial service at Arlington National Cemetery next week to honor him on the 50th anniversary of his assassination.

The June 6 service will include remarks from former President Bill Clinton and Kennedy’s family members, including his daughter, Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, and his grandson, U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III.

Other elected officials, activists and social leaders whose lives have been influenced by Kennedy’s life and work will read selected quotes and excerpts from his speeches.

The service will include performances by country music star Kenny Chesney, the Eastern High School Choir and the Choral Art Society of Washington.

The event will begin with a private gathering for family at Kennedy’s graveside before the public memorial at 10 a.m.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company