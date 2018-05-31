Drake claims Pusha T used blackface photo out of context

Posted On Thu. May 31st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Drake claims rival rapper Pusha T used a blackface photo out of context.

Pusha T released “The Story of Adidon” on Tuesday and the artwork featured Drake in blackface.

Drake posted on his Instagram stories on Wednesday night that the image was not from a clothing brand shoot or his music career.

Drake says the picture was from 2007, when he was an actor working on a project that was about young black actors struggling to get roles. He says the photo represented how blacks were once “wrongfully portrayed in entertainment.”

The rap stars renewed their feud last week with the release of Pusha T’s new album. In his song “Infrared,” Pusha T accuses Drake of using a ghostwriter.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company