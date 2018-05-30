MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Video shows officers tackle, punch North Carolina man

Posted On Wed. May 30th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Newly released law enforcement video shows officers tackling and punching a man in an altercation that led to assault charges against two North Carolina state troopers and a sheriff’s deputy.

Dashboard camera video from one of the first troopers to arrive shows Kyron Hinton standing alone on April 3, moaning and gesturing on a Raleigh street. Officers from multiple agencies then surround him.

Eventually a canine handler approaches, and the dog lunges and gets a mouthful of Hinton’s clothing. The canine handler then tackles Hinton. While Hinton is on the ground, at least one officer can be seen punching him.

The videos were released Wednesday to media outlets who went to court to request they be made public.

Two troopers and a deputy were charged with assault earlier this month.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company