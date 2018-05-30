Trial begins for ex-CIA man accused of espionage for China

Posted On Wed. May 30th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A trial is under way for a former CIA case officer accused of giving top-secret documents to the Chinese.

Kevin Mallory of Leesburg, Virginia, was charged last year under federal espionage statutes with delivering defense information to a foreign government.

Prosecutors say they caught Mallory last year after he returned to the U.S. on a flight from Shanghai with more than $16,000 in undeclared cash.

Mallory has argued in court papers that he never provided anything of value to the Chinese and that he was engaging them to try to gain information about their intelligence operations.

A jury was selected Tuesday at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, and opening statements are scheduled for Wednesday morning. The trial is expected to last about two weeks.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company