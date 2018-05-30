The Latest: Police: Shooting suspect hit woman, stole car

DICKSON, Tenn. (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a Tennessee sheriff’s deputy (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

The man sought by police in the fatal shooting of a Tennessee sheriff’s deputy was charged the previous day with aggravated assault of a woman and vehicle theft.

A report from the Kingston Springs Police Department says Steven Joshua Wiggins slapped the woman in her face and pulled out some of her hair Tuesday. The report says the woman stated that Wiggins put a gun to her head and threatened to kill her if she called the police, then he grabbed her car keys and took the car without her permission.

The woman also told police Wiggins was “doing meth all night and smoking marijuana.”

The report says the woman plans to press charges.

Authorities say Wiggins is at large and believed to be “armed and dangerous.”

___

11:10 p.m.

Tennessee authorities are offering a monetary reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Tennessee sheriff’s deputy.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted Wednesday that it has placed Steven Joshua Wiggins on its Top 10 Most Wanted list and is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.

The bureau believes Wiggins fatally shot an unidentified sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop early Wednesday in Dickson County.

The agency also has sent an alert about the suspect to cellphones in the area.

__

10:20 a.m.

Tennessee authorities say a sheriff’s deputy has been fatally shot and a suspect believed to be “armed and dangerous” is still at large.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman told news outlets the suspect was involved in an altercation with the Dickson County deputy early Wednesday after a vehicle was reported stolen.

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Steven Wiggins, who is described as a white male with balding brown hair.

Comments

comments