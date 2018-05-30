Police believe suburban Chicago man killed parents, self

Posted On Wed. May 30th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

WINFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say they believe a 50-year-old man killed his parents and himself after learning they intended to remove him from their suburban Chicago home where he also lived.

Winfield police released an update on the investigation Tuesday. The bodies of 77-year-old Nancy Clinkenbeard, 76-year-old Clyde Clinkenbeard and their son, Karl Clinkenbeard, were discovered May 21 after a concerned citizen spotted unconscious people through a window and called 911.

Police say the attack likely took place on May 20 following an argument a day earlier involving another family member that was reported to police. The DuPage County coroner’s office says the Clinkenbeards each suffered “multiple sharp force injuries.”

Officers who forced their way into the home found two bodies together and the third in a different room.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company