North Dakota, tribes fail to reach settlement over voter ID

Posted On Wed. May 30th, 2018
By :
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota has failed to reach a settlement with a group of Native Americans who sued the state over its expanded voter identification laws.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger says the closed-door meeting Tuesday was unsuccessful, but “discussions may continue.”

The settlement talks were held a month after U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland criticized the state for raising a “litany of embellished concerns” about people taking advantage of his ruling that expands the proof of identity Native Americans can use for North Dakota elections.

The state has appealed the ruling but Hovland had suggested the parties negotiate a settlement.

Tom Dickson, a Bismarck-based lawyer for tribal members, says he was hopeful a settlement could be reached. But he says “the ball is in the state’s court.”

