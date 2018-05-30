Greek workers join general strike as end of bailout looms

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s largest labor unions are staging a general strike against plans to extend austerity measures, in a 24-hour protest that is disrupting flights, public transport and services, closing schools and leaving hospitals running on emergency staff.

Austerity measures will continue for at least two more years after the international bailout ends in August, starting with another major round of pension cuts next January. Several protest marches are planned in Athens and other cities Wednesday.

Greece is currently negotiating the terms of its bailout exit with European creditors, including how its finances will be monitored and the conditions of a promised debt relief package. But the talks, due to be concluded in a few weeks, have been overshadowed by the political crisis in Italy and the resulting financial turmoil.

