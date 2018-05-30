Gaza’s Hamas rulers say cease-fire reached with Israel

Posted On Wed. May 30th, 2018
JERUSALEM (AP) — Gaza’s Hamas rulers say they have agreed to a cease-fire with Israel to end the largest flare-up of violence between the sides since a 2014 war.

Khalil al-Haya, a senior Hamas official, says Wednesday that Egyptian mediators intervened “after the resistance succeeded in warding off the aggression.”

He said militant groups in Gaza will commit to the cease-fire as long as Israel does. Israeli Cabinet minister Naftali Bennett told Israel’s Army Radio no agreement has been reached yet.

The Israeli military struck dozens of militant sites in Gaza overnight as rocket fire continued toward southern Israeli communities into early Wednesday morning.

The border area has been tense in recent weeks as Palestinians have held mass protests aimed at lifting an Israeli-Egyptian blockade imposed after Hamas seized power in 2007.

