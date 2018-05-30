5 injured in UN small plane accident in remote Congo

Posted On Wed. May 30th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The World Food Program says five people were hurt when a small plane with its humanitarian service was involved in an accident during takeoff from a remote airstrip in Congo’s Kasai region.

A United Nations statement on Wednesday says two crew members and three passengers sustained minor injuries in the accident in Kamonia.

It gives no further details, saying the cause of the crash will be investigated.

The statement says the five people have been taken to a local medical facility and a helicopter and plane have been mobilized to take them to the capital, Kinshasa for further treatment.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company