MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

2 injured when crane collapses in Florida neighborhood

Posted On Wed. May 30th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say at least two people were injured when a crane collapsed on two homes in a Florida neighborhood.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue Capt. Jerry Gonzalez says tge crane was being used to put up Florida Power & Light electric poles Wednesday afternoon when it fell on the two houses.

No fatalities were reported, and Gonzalez wasn’t sure of the extent of the injuries.

Gonzalez says firefighters are going through the houses to make sure no one else was inside. The crane smashed through the roof of one of the homes, causing extensive damage.

Gonzalez says it wasn’t immediately clear what caused the collapse.

FPL spokesman Richard Beltran confirmsd the crane was being operated by a contractor when it tipped over. He had no additional information.

Lauderhill is northwest of Fort Lauderdale.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company